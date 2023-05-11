Related to this story

Moline manhandles Geneseo 12-7

Moline played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Geneseo during a 12-7 beating in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 4.

Geneseo hammers Rock Island 11-1

Geneseo earned its community's accolades after a 11-1 win over Rock Island at Rock Island High on May 9 in Illinois softball action.

