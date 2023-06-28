Goose Lake Northeast left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Clinton from start to finish for a 12-1 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 21, Clinton faced off against Camanche and Goose Lake Northeast took on Maquoketa on June 13 at Goose Lake Northeast High School.

