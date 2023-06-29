Bettendorf Pleasant Valley rides to cruise-control win over Davenport West 14-1

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 14-1 win over Davenport West at Davenport West High on June 29 in Iowa softball action.

Score no more: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's defense breaks down Leon Central Decatur 5-0

A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley shutout Leon Central Decatur 5-0 on June 29 in Iowa softball action.

Recently on June 16, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk in a softball game.

Wilton overpowers West Branch in thorough fashion 11-2

West Branch had no answers as Wilton compiled a 11-2 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 29.

Recently on June 20, Wilton squared off with Sigourney in a softball game.

