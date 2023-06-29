Bettendorf Pleasant Valley rides to cruise-control win over Davenport West 14-1
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 14-1 win over Davenport West at Davenport West High on June 29 in Iowa softball action.
In recent action on June 23, Davenport West faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk on June 16 at Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk High School.
Score no more: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's defense breaks down Leon Central Decatur 5-0
A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley shutout Leon Central Decatur 5-0 on June 29 in Iowa softball action.
Recently on June 16, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk in a softball game.
Wilton overpowers West Branch in thorough fashion 11-2
West Branch had no answers as Wilton compiled a 11-2 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 29.
Recently on June 20, Wilton squared off with Sigourney in a softball game.
