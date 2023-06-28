Goose Lake Northeast blitzes Clinton in dominating victory 12-1

Goose Lake Northeast left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Clinton from start to finish for a 12-1 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 21, Clinton faced off against Camanche and Goose Lake Northeast took on Maquoketa on June 13 at Goose Lake Northeast High School.

Iowa City Regina smacks Tipton in shutout victory 13-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Iowa City Regina squeeze Tipton 13-0 in a shutout performance on June 28 in Iowa softball action.

Recently on June 21, Tipton squared off with Calamus-Wheatland in a softball game.

Calamus-Wheatland blanks Winthrop East Buchanan 10-0

Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Calamus-Wheatland stopped Winthrop East Buchanan to the tune of a 10-0 shutout in Iowa high school softball on June 28.

Recently on June 21, Calamus-Wheatland squared off with Tipton in a softball game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.