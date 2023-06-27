West Burlington/Notre Dame Co-Op can't recover from Davenport North's early bolt 11-2

Davenport North stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 11-2 victory over West Burlington/Notre Dame Co-Op in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 27.

Recently on June 21, Davenport North squared off with Fort Madison in a softball game.

Denied: Goose Lake Northeast blunts Camanche on scoreboard 10-0

No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Goose Lake Northeast as it controlled Camanche's offense 10-0 in a sterling pitching showcase in Iowa high school softball action on June 27.

In recent action on June 22, Camanche faced off against Maquoketa and Goose Lake Northeast took on Maquoketa on June 13 at Goose Lake Northeast High School.

Wilton pockets slim win over Central DeWitt 6-5

Wilton fans held their breath in an uneasy 6-5 victory over Central DeWitt during this Iowa softball game.

In recent action on June 20, Wilton faced off against Sigourney.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.