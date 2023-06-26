Bettendorf mows down Davenport Central 14-6

Bettendorf raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 14-6 win over Davenport Central in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 26.

In recent action on June 12, Davenport Central faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf took on Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk on June 17 at Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk High School.

Dominant defense: Eldridge North Scott stifles Davenport North 10-0

Eldridge North Scott's defense kept Davenport North under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 10-0 decision in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 26.

In recent action on June 21, Davenport North faced off against Fort Madison and Eldridge North Scott took on Maquoketa on June 21 at Maquoketa High School.

Eldridge North Scott secures a win over Davenport North 7-4

No quarter was granted as Eldridge North Scott blunted Davenport North's plans 7-4 during this Iowa softball game.

In recent action on June 21, Davenport North faced off against Fort Madison and Eldridge North Scott took on Maquoketa on June 21 at Maquoketa High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.