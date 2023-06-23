Stop sign: Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson renders Davenport West's offense pointless 2-0
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson followed in snuffing Davenport West's offense 2-0 on June 23 in Iowa softball action.
In recent action on June 9, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Davenport Central and Davenport West took on West Burlington on June 10 at West Burlington High School.
Davenport Assumption deals goose eggs to Lisbon in fine defensive showing 7-0
People are also reading…
Davenport Assumption sent Lisbon home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 7-0 decision in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 23.
In recent action on June 16, Davenport Assumption faced off against Waukon.
Abracadabra: Davenport Assumption makes Bondurant-Farrar's offense disappear 4-0
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Davenport Assumption bottled Bondurant-Farrar 4-0 on June 23 in Iowa softball.
Recently on June 16, Davenport Assumption squared off with Waukon in a softball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.