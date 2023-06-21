Too much punch: Camanche knocks out Clinton 10-7

Camanche notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Clinton 10-7 for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 21.

In recent action on June 17, Camanche faced off against Wilton and Clinton took on Davenport North on June 8 at Clinton High School.

No scoring allowed: Davenport North pushes past Fort Madison 4-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Fort Madison on the scoreboard because Davenport North wouldn't allow it in a 4-0 shutout in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 21.

Recently on June 17, Davenport North squared off with Durant in a softball game.

No scoring allowed: Fort Madison pushes past Davenport North 3-0

Fort Madison unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Davenport North in a 3-0 shutout at Davenport North High on June 21 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 17, Davenport North faced off against Durant.

Maquoketa dodges a bullet in win over Eldridge North Scott 2-1

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Maquoketa wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 2-1 over Eldridge North Scott in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 13, Maquoketa faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Eldridge North Scott took on Burlington Notre Dame on June 10 at Eldridge North Scott High School.

Calamus-Wheatland smacks Tipton in shutout victory 10-0

A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Calamus-Wheatland shutout Tipton 10-0 on June 21 in Iowa softball.

In recent action on June 12, Tipton faced off against West Liberty and Calamus-Wheatland took on Arlington Starmont on June 6 at Calamus-Wheatland High School.

Calamus-Wheatland dominates Tipton 12-2

Calamus-Wheatland recorded a big victory over Tipton 12-2 in Iowa high school softball on June 21.

In recent action on June 12, Tipton faced off against West Liberty and Calamus-Wheatland took on Arlington Starmont on June 6 at Calamus-Wheatland High School.

