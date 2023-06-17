Camanche survives for narrow win over Wilton 3-2

Camanche survived Wilton in a 3-2 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 17.

In recent action on June 7, Wilton faced off against West Liberty and Camanche took on Cascade on June 13 at Camanche High School.

Durant comes up short in matchup with Davenport North 8-4

Riding a wave of production, Davenport North surfed over Durant 8-4 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 17.

Recently on June 9, Davenport North squared off with Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk in a softball game.

Davenport North squeaks past Durant in tight tilt 4-2

Davenport North edged Durant 4-2 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk overcomes Bettendorf 6-3

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk tipped and eventually toppled Bettendorf 6-3 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 9, Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk faced off against Davenport Central and Bettendorf took on Troy Mills North Linn on June 9 at Troy Mills North Linn High School.

Waukee Northwest comes up clutch in OT against Bettendorf 4-2

Waukee Northwest needed bonus action to put the nail in the coffin of Bettendorf during a 4-2 OT thriller in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 17.

Recently on June 9, Bettendorf squared off with Troy Mills North Linn in a softball game.

Wilton engineers impressive victory over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 10-1

It was a tough night for Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant which was overmatched by Wilton in this 10-1 verdict.

In recent action on June 7, Wilton faced off against West Liberty.

