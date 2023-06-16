Halt: Davenport Assumption refuses to yield to Monona MFL MarMac 10-0

Davenport Assumption played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 10-0 verdict over Monona MFL MarMac in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 16.

Recently on June 10, Davenport Assumption squared off with Wapello in a softball game.

Davenport Assumption smacks Waukon in shutout victory 10-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Davenport Assumption as it shut out Waukon 10-0 on June 16 in Iowa softball.

In recent action on June 10, Davenport Assumption faced off against Wapello.

Dubuque Senior mollywopps Davenport North 8-2

Dubuque Senior left no doubt on Friday, controlling Davenport North from start to finish for an 8-2 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 16.

In recent action on June 9, Davenport North faced off against Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk.

Dubuque Senior flexes defensive muscle to keep Davenport North off the scoreboard 10-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Dubuque Senior's 10-0 blanking of Davenport North in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 16.

In recent action on June 9, Davenport North faced off against Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk nips Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in taut scare 4-3

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk derailed Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's hopes after a 4-3 verdict at Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk High on June 16 in Iowa softball action.

Urbandale imposes its will on Bettendorf 8-2

Urbandale put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Bettendorf for an 8-2 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Recently on June 9, Bettendorf squared off with Troy Mills North Linn in a softball game.

Clean sheet: Williamsburg doesn't allow Muscatine a point 4-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Williamsburg squeeze Muscatine 4-0 in a shutout performance in Iowa high school softball on June 16.

In recent action on June 10, Williamsburg faced off against Davenport Assumption and Muscatine took on Williamsburg on June 9 at Muscatine High School.

Defensive dominance: Wilton stymies Wyoming Midland 15-0

Wilton sent Wyoming Midland home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 15-0 decision for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 16.

In recent action on June 7, Wilton faced off against West Liberty.

