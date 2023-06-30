Letts Louisa-Muscatine takes a toll on Davenport North 5-1

Letts Louisa-Muscatine grabbed a 5-1 victory at the expense of Davenport North on June 30 in Iowa softball.

Recently on June 26, Davenport North squared off with Eldridge North Scott in a softball game.

Emergence: Waukee Northwest eventually eclipses Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 9-4

Down but never out, Waukee Northwest fought its way to a come-from-behind 9-4 victory over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 17, Waukee Northwest faced off against Bettendorf and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk on June 16 at Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk High School.

West Des Moines Valley takes a toll on Bettendorf 4-1

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but West Des Moines Valley will take its 4-1 victory over Bettendorf at West Des Moines Valley High on June 30 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 26, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport Central.

Williamsburg ends the party for Muscatine 5-1

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Williamsburg prevailed over Muscatine 5-1 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 16, Williamsburg faced off against Muscatine and Williamsburg took on Muscatine on June 16 at Williamsburg High School.

