A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Galva defeated Orion 8-6 at Orion High on April 24 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 20, Orion faced off against Port Byron Riverdale and Galva took on Toulon Stark County on April 18 at Galva High School.

