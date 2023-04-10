A sigh of relief filled the air in Fulton's locker room after a trying 7-6 test with Aledo Mercer County for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 10.

In recent action on April 3, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Bushnell-Prairie City and Fulton took on Savanna West Carroll on April 5 at Savanna West Carroll High School.

