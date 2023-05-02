The cardiac kids of East Moline United Township unleashed every advantage to outlast Sterling 5-3 in Illinois high school softball on May 2.

In recent action on April 27, Sterling faced off against Rock Island and East Moline United Township took on Geneseo on April 27 at Geneseo High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.