It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Dubuque Senior's 10-0 blanking of Davenport North in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 16.

In recent action on June 9, Davenport North faced off against Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.