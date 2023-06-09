Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson scored early and often in a 9-3 win over Davenport Central for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 9.
In recent action on May 27, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Davenport North and Davenport Central took on Davenport North on May 30 at Davenport North High School.
