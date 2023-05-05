Moline unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Rock Island Alleman in a 10-0 shutout in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 5.

In recent action on April 29, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Peoria Christian and Moline took on Sterling on May 1 at Moline High School.

