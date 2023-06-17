Camanche survived Wilton in a 3-2 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 17.

In recent action on June 7, Wilton faced off against West Liberty and Camanche took on Cascade on June 13 at Camanche High School.

