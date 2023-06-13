Dominating defense was the calling card of Maquoketa as it shut out Goose Lake Northeast 2-0 during this Iowa softball game.

In recent action on June 5, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against West Liberty and Maquoketa took on Wilton on June 3 at Maquoketa High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.