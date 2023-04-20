Impressive was a ready adjective for Port Byron Riverdale's 13-3 throttling of Orion in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 13, Orion faced off against Sherrard and Port Byron Riverdale took on Taylor Ridge Rockridge on April 13 at Port Byron Riverdale High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.