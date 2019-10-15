EAST MOLINE — A balanced Panthers offense propelled United Township to a 6-0 senior night win Tuesday over the Sterling Golden Warriors in the Western Big 6 Conference finale for both.
UT finishes 4-2-1 in league play; Sterling 2-5.
The Panthers had 29 shots in the game with 20 on goal to force Sterling keeper Sergio Garcia into a lot of tough situations. Abram Downey scored two goals for United Township, one in each half. Coach Phil Weaver was happy with how his senior played the game.
"It was nice seeing him make larger runs from the back," Weaver said. "I wanted him to get more involved in the box and he did a good job of doing that."
Downey also picked up an assist on a Chan Nawl goal in the first half. Twin brother Ben Downey got the scoring started early for the Panthers with an 11 minute goal assisted by Edgar Vega.
A windy night was both a blessing and a curse for UT. The ball carried a lot more with the wind at their backs and was slowed when facing the wind head on. Weaver had to change tactics to adjust to the rather windy night.
"Against the wind there's no point in putting the ball in the air," Weaver said. "We had to work quickly off the ball and try to restrict the number of situations in which Sterling could get an opportunity on net."
The Panther defense did a great job helping out keepers Spencer Evans and Giovanni Garcia pick up the clean sheet, as the two seniors only had to make five saves in the match.
Playing two keepers has been a tactic that Weaver has employed all season, and is happy with how his two net minders have handled the situation.
"They have been mature enough to handle the swaps this year," Weaver said. "Goalkeeping has cost us in the past but they played a clean match tonight."
The game wasn't overly physical on either side, but looking at the box score would tell a different story. UT was whistled for 15 fouls and Sterling had 12, including a clear yellow card in the second half.
"The fouls were being called light on both sides," Weaver said. "There were some clear ones on both ends, but a lot of chippy fouls."
The Panthers now prepare for their regional match-up against Moline (2-4-1 WB6) in Pekin next Wednesday. UT won the first match of the season 1-0 with a 79th minute goal from Marcos Rojas.
While Weaver wishes that his team could have had a better conference record, he is focused on the task yet ahead of him.
"We need to play smarter and more disciplined in our regional matchup," Weaver said. "We aren't going to look back at what might have been if bounces had gone a different way. It's time now to strictly look ahead to the post season."