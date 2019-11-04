All-conference selections in boys’ soccer were recently announced in the Western Big 6, and Rock Island garnered the most first-team selections, three, to mark a season which the Rocks won their first-ever outright league title.
Senior midfielders Isaac Almanza and Ceu Bik Lian were first-team selections for the Rocks, along with junior forward Jordan Rice. Senior defender Peter Kimba was a second-team selection, with senior defender Osvaldo Perez and junior forward Isaiah Kerr Honorable Mentions for the Rocks. Rocky allowed the fewest goals in conference play, two, and scored the second-most goals, 26.
United Township, which finished third in the conference, had three repeat selections on the all-conference team. Senior defender Tanner Viren repeated on the first team, with senior defender Ben Downey (second team) and junior midfielder Marcos Rojas (Honorable Mention) repeating as all-conference. Junior forward Chan Nawl was a second-team selection for the Panthers.
Geneseo, which finished fourth in their first season competing in the conference, had two seniors on the first team in midfielder Jordan Seeley and goalkeeper Zach Bauer. Junior defender Ethan Holke appeared on the second team, and fellow defenders Hunter Holke, a sophomore, and Nate Holke, a junior, were Honorable Mention, along with senior midfielder Ryan Morgan.
Two Moline forwards earned first-team honors in senior Isaac Ruiz and junior Blake Bastian. The Maroons had two second-team selections, senior midfielder Jarod Raber and junior defender Michael Galvin.
Alleman junior forward Austin Fitch was selected to the second team, and sophomore midfielder Jaime Diaz was Honorable Mention.
Quincy had the most players players selected overall with seven after finishing second in the conference and leading the league with 29 goals and allowing the second-fewest goals, three. Quincy’s first-team selections were senior midfielder Jack Bartley and junior forward Andrew VanderMaiden, who led the conference with seven goals in league games.
Sterling senior forward Adrian Herrera earned first-team honors in the Golden Warriors’ first season in the Big 6.