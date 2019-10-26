OTTAWA — It started weird and it stopped even moreso for the Rock Island boys' soccer team. It is stopped because it is really not over yet.
On a rainy afternoon at the King Field in the Class 2A Ottawa Regional title game, Rock Island and Ottawa left the field with no decision. The head referee called the game with 19:09 left in the second half with the Rocks and Pirates tied at 2.
The teams are scheduled to come back Monday at 4:15 to finish the game, with Rock Island (13-1-3) looking for the school's first-ever boys' soccer regional title.
"We will tell the guys we have to come back and play the game like it is zero to zero," RI coach Rudy Almanza. "I don't like it, but there is nothing we could do about it. We will come back ready."
The rain began well before the game started and there was standing water in two spots in front of the Rock Island goal. Those two spots were the reason Ottawa took a 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the game. A Rocky defender went after a loose ball in the box but slipped in the mud, leaving the Pirates' Mateo Mendez alone. Mendez didn't get a lot on his shot, but as RI keeper Ben Samuelson went to stop the shot he also slipped in the other puddle of mud and the ball trickled into the net.
"That was unfortunate," Almanza said. "The spot was slick all day. It was the same for both teams and I wish we could have played on."
The Rocks nearly fell behind 2-0 when Ottawa got a penalty shot, but the kick went wide of the goal.
You have free articles remaining.
Then, Rock Island started to take over the rest of the first half. On a high pass into the Ottawa box, the Rocks' Jordan Rice got to the keeper just in time to get the ball free and Kyle Gant found the loose ball and fired home a goal to tie the game.
Forty seconds later Isaac Almanza was dragged down at the top of the box, just inches outside. On his free kick, Almanza ripped a shot into the far corner to make it 2-1.
"We felt pretty good at that point," Almanza said.
Neither team was doing much in the first half of the second half until an Ottawa throw-in from near the goal line was picked up by a Pirate, who sent a pass across the front of the crease and was banged into the open side to tie the game.
"That was just one of our defenders who fell asleep a little bit and let that one get in," Almanza said.
Two minutes after that goal, the Ottawa keeper told the head referee his area (the same one where Samuelson slipped for the first goal) was too wet. The official agreed, noting the field was not safe. Despite both team's trainers saying the field was not a problem to play on, he called the game after talking to an IHSA official.