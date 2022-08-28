Re-energized Sandoval ready to lead Rock Island soccer

When new Rock Island High School boys soccer coach Enrique Sandoval started running practice, he knew he made the right decision to return to coaching at the high school level.

After his time coaching at North Scott High School came to an end in 2011, the 1991 Alleman graduate continued to be involved with club soccer until the time felt right to return to coaching prep soccer. He took some time to look at his own philosophies and how passionate he was for coaching.

Rock Island turned out to be the perfect opportunity and time to return to the high school level.

“It came at the right time in my life,” he said. “It’s a great program and I’m excited about it.”

Sandoval said he always heard good things about Rock Island during the club season before being hired by first-year athletic director Mike Emendorfer.

“What I’ve always been told about that program is that it’s very diverse, there’s a lot of talent and kids that are well-mannered and want to be coached,” Sandoval said. “When I got there this season, I experienced exactly that.”

He said the team has been very receptive to him. He replaces Rudy Almanza, who led the Rocks for three years and helped them earn their first regional title in 2019.

Sandoval comes from a family of soccer players, starting with his dad, Enrique, who immigrated from Mexico and played semi-pro soccer and in area men’s leagues.

He started coaching his kids in travel soccer and they played at United Township. Sandoval, also the assistant director of coaching for the East Moline Silvis Soccer Club, coached the Alleman girls for a year before a seven-year stint coaching at North Scott. He attended Black Hawk College and St. Ambrose University and had exposure to some talented coaches there as well.

Sandoval says the diversity of culture at Rock Island is what helps make it unique.

“This school has it all. I’m working with a group of kids that are from different parts of the Hispanic community, African community, Asian community, we even had a kid that was from the Middle East that came out,” he said. “We’re really a big melting pot. It has its challenges of course, but there’s also some really exciting things that we’re able to experience for the first time as coaches.”

Sandoval hopes to bring it all together under his own team culture.

“It’s one that really has a respect for the game and respect for the individuals involved in it,” he said of his ideal team culture. “From the managers, to the team members, to the coaches, the referees, we are going to make this something where it becomes that gentleman’s sport that I remember when I grew up.

“On top of that, we play with skill and tactical knowledge of where we want to be at all times. We’re not forcing things, we’re not trying to out-muscle a team. We’re trying to get around them and use the skills and the talent we have to be invasive and quick and hard to manage when we’re out there.”

Sandoval intends to see what pieces the team has and create a style that best fits their skillset.

“I’ve always been a coach that’s never been afraid to try new things and change gears when I need to," Sandoval said. "Some coaches get stuck in a system and want to try to make that work no matter what they have in front of them. I’m not that way at all.

"I’m a student of the game and I love to watch the game and learn the game. Anything new I pick up I definitely incorporate into my system.”

Energized and ready to coach the Rocks long-term, Sandoval believes the Rocks will benefit from fresh eyes and his own positive energy.

“If things are the way they are now at Rocky 10 years from now, I’ll be there to help guide them,” he said. “I was a little apprehensive coming back after that time off. Do I still have the chops for it, do I have the passion for it? But day one stepping on that field and seeing those kids and how they reacted to me and seeing what they have ability-wise, it really just made me secure that I made the right choice to get back into this.”