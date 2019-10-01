MOLINE — A Western Big 6 Conference crown may be out of reach, but the United Township boys' soccer team is not lacking incentive.
Still with a shot at finishing conference play with a winning record, as well as looking to build momentum for the upcoming postseason, the Panthers came out on the attack in Tuesday's matchup with Alleman. Scoring its first goal just seven minutes set the tone for UT as it rolled to a 7-0 win at Greg McKenzie Field.
"This was a big game for us, because we've struggled in our last few Big 6 games," said UT senior forward Abram Downey, who scored that opening goal off a feed from Miguel Rodriguez, igniting a three-goal first half for the Panthers (10-6-1, 2-2-1 WB6).
"We want to turn the corner and finish strong before regionals. Getting that first goal definitely set the tone and gave us a place to make a stand, and we got a few more goals to follow that up."
Twelve minutes after Downey found the back of the net, junior midfielder Marcos Rojas booted home the first of his two goals, then fellow junior and forward Bayan Alabani followed suit just over three minutes later, with his tally off a Sang Lian helper to give UT a 3-0 halftime lead.
"At times we were a little loose, a little sloppy, but we had enough to take charge in the first half," said UT coach Phil Weaver. "We knew Alleman had been struggling and conceding a lot of goals in the Big 6, but it's hard to assess where we are after a game like this. We need to find consistency in finishing going into the latter stages of the year.
"We want to be playing well and look to our next objective, which is to get a run together in postseason play."
After halftime, the Panthers made it a 4-0 game just over five minutes in when Downey set up Rojas for his second tally of the night. That goal opened the floodgates as UT scored four times in just over 10 minutes to put the game out of reach.
Following Rojas' tally, Nolan Filby set up Yahir Garcia nearly 10 minutes into the second half. Nearly two minutes later, Filby added his name to the goal-scoring list off a feed from Rojas. Finally, Garcia's second goal at the 55:32 mark closed out the scoring.
"It's the way it's been for us all year. We keep making the same mistakes," said Alleman coach Carey Sodawasser, whose 6-9 club dropped to 0-6 in the Big 6. "Their first three goals were all balls that dropped right in the box. By now, we should have these things figured out."