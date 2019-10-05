ORION — Hosting its annual Orion-Sherrard Invitational Saturday, the O-S United boys' soccer club made a clean sweep of the competition.
Orion-Sherrard won all three of its games, and the tournament championship, with a trio of shutouts. After beating Abingdon-Avon and Riverdale by twin 9-0 scores, coach Rick Cline's squad clinched gold with a 3-0 blanking of Princeton.
"I was proud of how our boys kept their focus in all three games, and executed the game plan really well," said Cline, whose 14-7 team had lost three of its last four games prior to Saturday's tourney sweep. "I think the guys know they're capable of playing some really high quality soccer, and they regained their touch and their confidence today."
Senior sweeper Eric Erdmann had a solid day for O-S United. Erdmann posted hat tricks against A-Town and Riverdale, including a natural hat trick in the former contest.
In the decisive matchup with Princeton, Erdmann scored at the 18-minute mark to put his team up 2-0 after Jordan Maynard had scored off a Tanner Irey assist six minutes in. Four minutes after Erdmann's goal, Jacob Kruse booted home an insurance tally.
"We were talking on the sideline about how Eric had a great high school career today in scoring for a sweeper," said Cline. "He's the deepest guy on the field not wearing gloves or the goalkeeper's jersey."
Speaking of goalkeeping, freshman Trey Erdmann (Eric's younger brother), also enjoyed a strong Saturday by recording all three shutouts, posting a total of seven saves.
Maynard, who tallied a hat trick against A-Town, joined Eric Erdmann, Irey, Kruse, Tyler Syslo and Caleb Spranger on the all-tournament team.
"It's nice to see some of our best soccer played in October, but we'll get a good test Monday when we host Monmouth-Roseville," said Cline.
Riverdale (9-12-1) came away with one win in three games, blanking Abingdon-Avon 2-0 on a pair of goals by Chase Lockaby. Lockaby and Ram teammate Parker Wendl both earned all-tournament honors.