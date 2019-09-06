ORION — After an up-and-down start to the season, Orion-Sherrard soccer coach Rick Cline is hoping his squad is beginning to hit its stride.
Welcoming Kewanee to Charger Field Friday, O-S United gave every indication of being a team on the rise. Boosted by a goal in the final second of the first half, Orion-Sherrard dominated the second half and rolled to an 8-1 victory.
"We've told the guys that there's so much here, and that there could be a long winning streak coming," said Cline, whose team is now 5-4. "I think the guys need to accept and buy into how good they can be. It was nice to see them firing on all cylinders tonight."
Cline feels last weekend's effort at the Oregon Tournament, where Orion-Sherrard picked up a pair of wins, was a good boost for his team.
"It's a great tournament for us," he said. "There's great competition there, and we played some outstanding soccer. We had a couple of moments where we were just flat, but that's maybe understandable in a five-game tournament."
Playing prior to the Kewanee-Orion football contest, the hosts got the early jump on the Boilermakers (3-4) in the first 10 minutes of the game, with goals by Caleb Spranger and Tyler Syslo staking them to a quick 2-0 lead.
However, Kewanee responded nearly 13 minutes into the first half when senior star Santos Contreras booted home a penalty kick to cut that lead in half.
Just over 20 minutes after Contreras' tally, O-S United got its two-goal margin back when Jacob Kruse booted home the first of his two goals off a feed from Syslo. Just before time expired in the first half, Tanner Irey found the mark to put the hosts up 4-1 at intermission.
O-S United then opened the floodgates in the second half to take command, with both Spranger and Kruse notching their second goals to go with tallies by Kaleb Smith and Jordan Maynard. Kruse also had a pair of assists.