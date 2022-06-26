New UT coaches King and Sandoval bring synergy, history to soccer program

Incoming United Township High School boys and girls soccer coaches Mooch King and Alex Sandoval bring a synergy to the Panthers, something they developed as teammates during the peak of UT boys soccer.

King, who will coach the boys team and assist the girls, is the school’s all-time leading scorer and earned all-state his senior year when UT earned its first state title in 1999.

Sandoval, who will coach the girls team and assist the boys, graduated from UT in 1998, a year the team took fourth in the state.

King followed former coach Phil Weaver as director of coaching at the East Moline Silvis Soccer Club in 2018 and Sandoval served as the assistant director of coaching under King.

The two now take over the UT program from Weaver, who was let go following this past season. Weaver started coaching UT in 1996, helping the boys program to four regional titles, three sectional titles and two state appearances. He was the girls coach for all three of its regional titles and only sectional title.

King knows he has some big shoes to fill, but coaching the Panthers has been a longtime goal. Weaver started coaching the Panthers in King’s freshman year.

“What a great career,” King said of Weaver's time with UT. “What wonderful accomplishments he’s brought to the program. I think I can only hope to build off the things he put in place and put my own touch on things and take it to the next level.”

King, whose birth name is Dennis, is only known by Mooch, a nickname he earned as a curious kid looking to get his hands on any treats he could.

“I just don’t know Dennis. I’ve never been Dennis, I don’t introduce myself as Dennis,” he said. “My checks and credit cards I sign as Mooch because my middle initial is ‘M’. I just haven’t legally changed it.”

King believes the success of the high school program starts with the feeder program and players developing in a consistent manner. Which is why overseeing the club team has been such an important experience he brings to UT.

King hopes to draw on his past playing experience, which includes four years at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he was a four-year starter and second all-time leading scorer.

“If you look at most successful teams at UT and other schools,” he said, “they’ve had players that have all played together since they were little.”

King hopes to guide his teams to play simple, efficient, possession-based and unselfish soccer.

“The biggest thing is to establish a team culture and atmosphere of competing and working hard together as one, not as individuals,” he said. “We want to be in control of the game, all the time. Focused on controlling the ball, pace, and tempo.”

King likened his philosophy to a quote by Herb Brooks, the head coach of the 1980 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team that beat the Soviet Union for gold in the “Miracle on Ice” game.

“You are playing for the name on the front, not the name on the back,” King said. “That’s one of my favorite quotes from Herb Brooks. That to me sums up something I’ve heard throughout my career.”

King’s brother, Scott, coached under Weaver since 2000 and will be the JV coach. King has two sons, Brodie and Owen, and a daughter, Elizabeth. Brodie will be a freshman at UT.

“I want to see UT back at the state tournament holding trophies,” King said. “I know other positions have opened that I did not apply for. My heart and soul is with United Township and I had to wait my turn.”

Sandoval says coaching the Panthers alongside a fellow UT Hall of Famer starts with a common vision the two share.

“Working together, and obviously playing together, we’ve always been on the same page and that makes things easier,” he said. “We stay on the same page at all times.”

Sandoval also earned all-state as a junior and senior at UT and went on to play at Lincoln Junior College and Monmouth College, where he helped the team win their first conference championship.

Sandoval has coached various club teams over the last dozen years and hopes to bring energy to the girls team and instill a winning mindset. Having coached 90% of the high school players during club provides a good head start.

“Going into summer sessions, we already have an idea about every girl and every boy,” he said. “It’s a huge advantage knowing what we have and what we want to build.”

Sandoval and King are also friends and golfing partners, so they’ve spent a lot of time together over the years.

Both are grateful for what they learned under former coach Weaver and grateful for the chance to follow in his footsteps.

“As a coach, and a parent, and a club member and UT alumni, to me I have the best of all worlds,” King said. “I get to be a part of the boys and girls programs at UT, and continue to be a part of EMSSC moving forward.”

