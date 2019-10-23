PEKIN — Moline’s collective intensity was loud and clear from the very start of Wednesday’s Class 3A Pekin Regional semifinal game at the Coal Miners’ Park soccer field.
The fifth-seeded Maroons matched a vocal effort physically throughout a mostly one-sided 3-0 victory over third-seeded United Township. Moline (11-7-3) advances to face second-seeded Minooka (14-9-1) back here in Saturday’s regional final at 3 p.m.
Moline's Blake Bastian converted a penalty kick just four minutes into the contest after a Maroon was shoved from behind in the box. Bastian fired his shot into the right side of the net for what turned out to be all the needed scoring in his team’s shutout.
Moline bested its conference rival after 1-0 defeats in this year's Western Big 6 Conference meeting and in last year’s regional. UT also entered on a four-game win streak.
“Coming into this game, we were super hyped up,” Bastian said. “Coming in as the underdogs, we really wanted to bring it to them in the first five, 10 minutes. And that’s what we did.”
Bastian said his team played more passively in the regular-season defeat. That was not the case on Wednesday, when freshman Saheed Jah scored off a Bastian feed in the 52nd minute, and Jose Ruiz tacked on another goal in that same minute off a Bryson Spriet assist.
The early goal also fed into the team’s intensity. UT (14-8-1) only had two shots as Moline’s Carson Klavohn was in net for the shutout.
“It’s always hard when you come into your first playoff game and you have to face your conference rival, especially when we have to travel 1½-2 hours to come down here,” Moline coach Rick Sanchez said. “We felt very confident, I thought we played well the first game around the first 60-70 minutes … The approach was the same. Be assertive, be aggressive, attack the box, attack the back line and hope we can create some opportunities. And that’s what happened.”
UT coach Phil Weaver said Moline shot out ready to go while his team was often static.
“Certainly not enough energy to match the levels of the Moline team,” Weaver said. “Combine that with sloppiness in your distribution, which was a real big factor for us tonight.”
Weaver has 11 seniors to replace from this roster. He highlighted the efforts of senior Tanner Viren on defense Wednesday.
“He’s full of guts and he never gives up,” Weaver said.
Moline advanced to play for its first regional title since 2015.
“We’ve got to come out and play aggressive and leave nothing to question,” Sanchez said of Saturday’s matchup. “We’ve got to play with some passion and some heart and some intensity and do the best we can and hopefully get a one-goal lead, and take it from there.”