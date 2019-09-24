GENESEO — Defense was king for the Geneseo Maple Leafs in their 5-1 win over the Alleman Pioneers in Western Big 6 soccer action on Tuesday evening.
Geneseo (3-1-1 WB6) limited Alleman (0-5 WB6) to just four shots on goal by preventing the Pioneers from controlling the ball for most of the game.
“We have a good group of guys back there,” Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said. “Defense leads to offense for us. They did a great job of communicating who to mark up on and making the necessary stops.”
Geneseo’s offense got started early with an eighth-minute unassisted goal from forward Ethan Holke. His ground shot came from the right side of the box and inched just past Alleman keeper Payton Barton to find the lower-left corner.
Jordan Seeley and Logan Loitz also scored in the first half with assists from Hunter Clark-Holke to put the Maple Leafs up 3-0 at halftime.
You have free articles remaining.
Later, Clark-Holke found the back of the net himself on a heads-up play one-on-one against Barton. The two tied up each other and the ball squirted past everyone and trickled in for the fourth goal of the match.
Alleman would not go down without a fight, and Austin Fitch sailed a shot past Geneseo keeper Gage Tafoya in the 56th minute to pull within three. Pioneers coach Carey Sodawasser was encouraged by his team’s play in the second half.
“We talked about physicality at halftime,” Sodawasser said. “We’re young, so we’re still a little intimidated by physical play. Overall, I was pleased with how we came out in the second half. We were able to string a few chances together and make things interesting.”
The physical play from the Maple Leafs cut both ways as Geneseo picked up 14 fouls in the match. Some aggressive play in the second half from both sides led to a few yellow cards being called on both teams.
“There were some calls missed on both sides that led to frustration,” Morton said. “We got a little frustrated and the anger led to cards.”