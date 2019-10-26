GENESEO — Keeping the pressure on literally from the opening kickoff, the Geneseo boys' soccer team knew a breakthrough would come eventually.
Hosting third-seeded Dixon in a Class 2A regional final on a rainy Saturday afternoon, the second-seeded Maple Leafs saw their pressure pay off with two second-half goals less than a minute apart to earn a 2-0 victory.
Junior forward Ethan Holke broke the ice with 7:45 left in the second half on his header off a feed from freshman midfielder Connor Nelson. Fifty-one seconds later, Jordan Seeley pounced on a rebound off the hands of Dixon goalkeeper Ryan Pitzer and put it in the back of the net.
"I went for the ball with my head, and I was just hoping to pound it in," said Holke. "When I looked up and saw it go in, I was really happy. It felt like a lot of pressure came off our shoulders."
Nelson, who returned to action in the second half after having to leave due to injury, was just glad to find a way to set up the eventual winning tally.
"I got up against their defensive line, and I was glad I was able to push it through," he said. "I don't know what happened; it just went right where I wanted it to."
The win gives the Maple Leafs (13-5-1) their first regional championship since 2015 and the third in program history. They now await their opponent in Tuesday's 6:30 p.m. semifinal at the Galesburg Sectional.
The matchup between Peoria Notre Dame and regional host Peoria Richwoods was suspended to Monday after play was halted nearly 22 minutes into the first half due to inclement weather. However, the Leafs know who they want a crack at.
"We usually play in the same regional as Notre Dame, and they beat us 1-0 two years ago (in the Galesburg Regional finals)," Holke said. "That loss really hurt us. It'd be nice to go down there and have a chance to show them who's boss."
Geneseo coach Harvey Morton is just hoping his club can continue the effort it showed in Saturday's win, regardless the opponent.
"We want to play a good game, no matter who we play," he said. "We were ready to play from the get-go today. The guys wanted this bad, and they came out with the mentality that they were going to win every ball and keep the pressure on Dixon."
After a Hunter Holke goal with 3:45 left in the first half was disallowed by an offside call, the Maple Leafs kept hammering away at the Dukes (14-6-2) before Holke and then Seeley finally achieved the breakthrough they and their teammates were waiting for.
"We dominated the whole game, and they were getting tired," said Seeley. "We kept pushing and put one in, which upped our intensity and made us play harder than before."
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-001a.JPG
Geneseo's Keaton Johnson (25) looks before taking a penalty kick during the Class 2A regional final against Dixon Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-002a.JPG
Geneseo's Hayden Curcuru (2) chases down the ball during the Class 2A regional final against Dixon Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-003a.JPG
Geneseo's Mason Smith (3) and Dixon’s Ethan Fox (27) battle for control of the ball during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-004a.JPG
Geneseo's Mason Smith (3) and Dixon’s Kade Fulton (1) battle for control of the ball during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-006a.JPG
Fans watch the Class 2A regional final under umbrellas Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-007a.JPG
Geneseo's Nate Holke (12) and Dixon’s Boston Glessner (7) battle for control of the ball during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-008a.JPG
Geneseo's Connor Nelson (31) collides with Dixon’s Boston Glessner (7) during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-009a.JPG
Geneseo's Ethan Holke (8) and Dixon’s Kade Fulton (1) battle for control of the ball during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-010a.JPG
Dixon’s Bradyn Langloss (13) and Geneseo's Nate Holke (12) collide during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-011a.JPG
Geneseo's Ethan Holke (8) and Dixon’s Ethan Fox (27) battle for control of the ball during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-012a.JPG
Geneseo's Connor Nelson (31) throws the ball in during the Class 2A regional final against Dixon Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-013a.JPG
Geneseo's Nate Holke (12) headers the ball during the Class 2A regional final against Dixon Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-014a.JPG
Geneseo's Connor Nelson (31) passes the ball against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-015a.JPG
Geneseo's Jordan Seeley (7) dribbles around Dixon defenders during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-016a.JPG
Geneseo's Jordan Seeley (7) gets around Dixon’s Alex Georgiev (8) during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-017a.JPG
Geneseo's Nate Holke (12) and Dixon’s Kade Fulton (1) go after the ball during Saturday's Class 2A Geneseo Regional final. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-018a.JPG
Geneseo's Jordan Seeley (7) dribbles the ball against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-019a.JPG
Dixon’s Ethan Fox (27) dribbles against Geneseo's Ethan Holke (8) during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-020a.JPG
Geneseo's Ethan Holke (8) gets past Dixon’s Noah Grot (17) during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-021a.JPG
Geneseo's Carson Rice (26) passes against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-022a.JPG
Geneseo's Ethan Holke (8) reacts after Geneseo missed a goal during the Class 2A regional final against Dixon Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-023a.JPG
Dixon’s Bradyn Langloss (13) and Geneseo's Jordan Seeley (7) header the ball during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-024a.JPG
Geneseo's Carson Rice (26) passes the ball against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-025a.JPG
Dixon’s Boston Glessner (7) and Geneseo's Hunter Holke (9) header the ball during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-026a.JPG
Geneseo's Hunter Holke (9) dribbles against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-027a.JPG
Dixon’s Kade Fulton (1) and Geneseo's Keaton Johnson (25) attempt to control th eball with headers during Saturday's Class 2A Geneseo Regional final. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-028a.JPG
Geneseo's Connor Nelson (31) gets around Dixon’s Tristen Smith (21) during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-029a.JPG
Geneseo's Ethan Holke (9) headers the ball past Dixon goalie Ryan Patzer (00) during Saturday's Class 2A Geneseo Regional final. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-030a.JPG
Geneseo's Hunter Holke (9) and Ethan Holke (8) celebrate a goal against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-031a.JPG
Geneseo's Ethan Holke (8) celebrates a goal against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-032a.JPG
Geneseo's Ethan Holke (8) celebrates a goal against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-033a.JPG
Geneseo players celebrate a goal against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-034a.JPG
Geneseo players celebrate a goal against Dixon during Satuday's Class 2A regional final in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-035a.JPG
Geneseo players celebrate a goal against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-037a.JPG
Geneseo's Hunter Holke (9) and Mitch Benhardt (5) celebrate a goal against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-038a.JPG
Geneseo's Ethan Holke (8) and Dixon’s Alex Georgiev (8) collide during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-039a.JPG
Dixon goalie Ryan Patzer (00) attempts to block the shot against Geneseo during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-040a.JPG
Dixon’s Noah Grot (17) and Graesen Blumhoff (28) react as Geneseo's Logan Loitz (24) and Jordan Seeley (7) celebrate a goal during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-041a.JPG
Geneseo's Ryan Morgan celebrates a goal against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-042a.JPG
Geneseo's Ryan Morgan (13) and Geneseo's Zack Bauer (1) celebrate a goal against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-043a.JPG
Geneseo's Mason Smith (3) dribbles against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-044a.JPG
Geneseo's Nate Holke (12) and Dixon’s Bradyn Langloss (13) header the ball during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-045a.JPG
Geneseo players stand in coats on the sidelines during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-046a.JPG
Geneseo's Keaton Johnson (25) and Ryan Morgan (13) react after beating Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-047a.JPG
Geneseo players celebrate beating Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-048a.JPG
Geneseo's Ryan Morgan (13) reacts after beating Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-049a.JPG
Geneseo's Keaton Johnson (25) and Zack Bauer (1) run back with the Regional plaque during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-050a.JPG
Geneseo players react after receiving the regional plaque during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-051a.JPG
Stacy Speidel-Holke hugs Geneseo's Hunter Holke (9) during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-053a.JPG
Dixon goalie Ryan Patzer (00) makes a save against Geneseo during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
