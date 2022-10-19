Illinois Pacesetter: Moline's Jah is skilled, studious at scoring goals

Moline High School senior Saiheed Jah treats the soccer pitch a lot like he treats the classroom. A self-described visual learner, Jah excels at listening, observing what someone does, and easily translating it into his game.

That has led to a soccer IQ and skillset that helped him join the varsity roster as a freshman.

His ability to learn and adjust his game has led to an ever-evolving skillset.

This week’s Illinois Pacesetter leads the Maroons with 37 goals and helped Moline win a share of the Western Big 6 Conference title with a league-leading 20 goals in seven games. The Maroons 15-3-1 have won nine straight games following Wednesday’s 6-0 win over Pekin to open the Class 3A postseason.

The Drake University soccer commit also ranks 12th in his class of over 500 with a 4.8 weighted GPA (3.95 unweighted). He’s a member of the National Honor Society and he is also involved with the Minority Leaders of Tomorrow club at Moline.

“I’m good at observing what people are doing and good at understanding what my coaches want me to do,” said the MHS homecoming king. “I put a lot of work into school and a lot of work into soccer.

“I feel like when I’m training by myself, it’s kind of like when I’m studying for school.”

Jah comes from an athletic family and has been playing soccer since he was four. His mom, Jamie, was a swimmer, and his dad, Ibrahim, is from Liberia where he played unorganized soccer. Jah is the youngest of three siblings.

His athleticism extends to track & field where he was a state medalist in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles at state the last two seasons.

Standing at 6-foot-1, Jah has been one of Moline’s top offensive weapons and focal points of opposing defenses on the soccer pitch.

The reigning Western Big 6 Conference MVP has 90 career goals. He’s been a three-time all-sectional player as the top scorer for a Moline team that has gone 44-8-1 the last three seasons.

Moline coach Rick Sanchez said it’s a lot to ask of a 14-year-old to come in and adapt to the varsity level. Once he gained the experience, Jah broke out as a sophomore and has been ascending ever since.

“You have certain players that just have the ‘it’ factor and the ability to finish,” Sanchez said. “There are some players that can do all the good things, but when they get to the 18-yard line, they’re not as efficient. In his respect, he’s got the ‘it’ factor along the 18. He’s got the ability to finish.

“And it’s not just one way. He’s doing it in different ways. He’s doing it on corner kicks and doing it in the air and in 1-on-1 situations, doing it from the outside. He’s a pretty balanced, well-rounded player.”

Jah hates to lose and sets goals for himself to stay motivated. Getting to play soccer at the next level was a big goal for him and continues to motivate him to get better. He is also shooting to crack the Top 10 in his class academically.

“Sometimes I don’t feel the motivation to go out and work but when I think of my long-term and short-term goals, it helps motivate me,” he said. “I’m not at my peak yet.”

He scored a career-high five goals in a win over Sterling and posted five hat tricks in seven Big 6 games this season for the Maroons. Moline has outscored opponents 47-3 during its current win streak

“He’s been fortunate enough to have some very good teammates around him to put him in position,” Sanchez said. “But he also has the ability to be an individual player when he needs to be able to break down a defense and create an opportunity for himself or for his teammates.”

Sanchez recalled a game in which Jah only had a couple of shots on goal and the coaches told him to be more active around the ball to look for scoring chances. The next game he took seven shots and scored on four of them.

“That’s what you want,” Sanchez said.

Jah is a tone setter and leader by example on the field.

He and the Maroons played their way to the Sweet 16 in last year’s postseason. Moline is also a sectional host this season for the first time since 2016, so winning another regional title would mean another postseason chance at the Moline Soccer Bowl.

For Jah, he will continue to use the knowledge he has learned from his coaches to get to this point.

“I trust the word of every single one of them,” he said. “I trust that they know what’s best for the team and I trust that they always want what’s best.”