Illinois boys soccer regionals at a glance

Class 3A Joliet West Regional
Today: No. 1 Joliet West (12-9-2) vs. No. 8 Bradley-Bourbonnais (4-13-1), 4:30 p.m.; No. 3 Moline (15-3-3) vs. No. 6 Joliet Central (4-11-1), 6:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 4 p.m.
FYI: Moline finished tied for second with Rock Island in the Western Big 6 with both teams finishing a game behind Quincy. The Maroons are seeking their second consecutive regional title (last year's postseason was cancelled). Moline has faced only one of the other three teams in this regional, shutting out Bradley-Bourbonnais 7-0 on Sept. 4.
Class 3A Normal Regional
Last Saturday: United Township 8, East Peoria 1. Wednesday: No. 2 Minooka (13-6-2) vs. No. 7 United Township (7-8-2), 4:30 p.m.; No. 4 Normal Community (12-6-4) vs. No. 5 Pekin (9-7-4), 6:30 p.m. Saturday: Championship, 11 a.m.
FYI: In search of its first regional championship since 2012, UT got its postseason off on the right foot by routing East Peoria behind a four-goal game from senior forward Abdelakim Baba-Traore. The Panthers have yet to face any of the other teams in the regional.
Up next: The Joliet West and the Normal regional champions meet Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. in the second of two Collinsville Sectional semifinal games.
Class 2A Rock Island Regional
Wednesday: No. 1 Geneseo (9-8) vs. No. 7 Dixon (7-7-3), 5 p.m.; No. 4 Rock Island (9-6-1) vs. No. 6 Orion-Sherrard (14-9-1), 7 p.m. Saturday: Championship, 5 p.m.
FYI: Top-seeded Geneseo begins its bid for its second straight regional championship and its fourth in an eight-season span against former NCIC rival Dixon. The teams did not meet during the regular season. The Maple Leafs' last pre-tournament game was a 2-1 loss to Rock Island, which resulted in the Rocks tying for second in the Western Big 6 and the Leafs finishing fourth. Rock Island has also faced O-S United this season, scoring a 4-1 victory nearly two weeks ago. Rocky looks to defend the regional title it won in 2019, the first in program history.
Up next: The regional champion advances to face the winner of the Washington Regional Oct. 26 at 4:30 p.m. in the Dunlap Sectional semifinals.