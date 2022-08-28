Illinois boys soccer preview capsules

Alleman

Coach: Tavo Garcia

Returning starters: Brendan Johannes, sr.; Francisco Rodriguez, sr.; Julian Villalobos, sr.; Carter Dietrich, jr.; Ethan Gripp, jr.; Ryan Schmitt, jr.; Victor Madrigal, so.; Anthony Nowak, so.; Carlos Ramirez, so.

Impact newcomers: Stefano Val Bagil, jr.; Caleb Kale, so.; Adam Jacks, fr.; Elises Rodriguez, fr.; Noah Verscha, fr.

Outlook: The Pioneers return all but two starters for Garcia's second season at the helm. Alleman won the Byron tournament on Saturday with three shutouts. "The coaching staff is optimistic about the season and believes with hard work, pride and faith we can accomplish the goals the team set out for this season," Garcia said.

Geneseo

Coach: Harvey Morton

Returning starters: Matt Daly, sr.; Alex Slaymaker, sr.; Kyle Rahn, sr.; Connor Nelson, sr.; Ethan Ernst, sr.; Bennett Kreiner, sr.; Brayden Combs, jr.

Impact newcomers: Logan Corgan, sr.; Karson Emry, sr.; Andy Danielson, jr.; Jacob Nelson, so.

Outlook: The Maple Leafs must transition from losing their leading scorer and all-sectional forward in Hunter Clark-Holke. They are off to a good start with three wins by a combined 23-0 margin at the Earlville War on 34 tournament. “We have a good core of returning players, which should keep us competitive in the conference,” Morton said. “Defensively, we will need to come together quickly as we are less experienced than we have been in the past, and with a new starting keeper communication will be key."

Moline

Coach: Rick Sanchez

Returning starters: Jacob Remaly, sr.; Ivan Sanchez, sr.; Saiheed Jah, sr.; Diego Gomez, sr.; Colin Ducey, sr.; Sam Ramirez, jr.

Impact newcomers: Owen Gault, jr.; Blaze Norton, jr.; Ahassan Sow, jr.; Karinton Djipke, jr.; Paul Lian, jr.

Outlook: The Maroons are led by Jah, last year's leading scorer, all-sectional forward and the Western Big 6 Conference MVP. Ducey and Gomez, both senior captains, will help anchor a team that has only two sophomores and one freshman on the varsity roster. Moline lost some quality players to graduation, but coach Sanchez hopes the new starters can get acclimated heading into conference play. Longtime United Township coach Phil Weaver also joined the staff as an assistant this season. “We have a decent mixture of guys coming back from last year’s squad,” Sanchez said. “We feel confident with some of the guys that got moved up this year with their development in the offseason. Now it’s just about gaining some experience and then understanding the objective of what we’re asking them to do.”

Orion-Sherrard

Coach: Rick Cline

Returning starters: Trey Erdmann, sr.; Alex Syslo, sr.; Caden Wegerer, sr.; Mike Diehl, sr.; Alysus Johnson, sr.; Cole Kimball, sr.; Peyton Maynard, sr.; Luke Moen, sr.; Kian DeLoose, sr.

Impact newcomers: Bob Johnson, sr.; Talen Butler, sr.

Outlook: Cline’s team will start 11 seniors, which he hopes leads to success this season. That will be keyed by improving mental toughness and playing consistently. “I think we have the ability and potential,” he said, “to produce a very successful, potentially historic season.”

Rock Island

Coach: Enrique Sandoval

Returning starters: Disae Khu, sr.; Jake Brandt, sr.; Jaron Morris, sr.; Logan Morris, sr.; Seth Strandberg, sr.; Misa Byobe, sr.; Rafael Lopez, sr.; Aidan Ntinyegezwa, sr.

Outlook: Sandoval is in his first season leading the Rocks. He has club coaching experience and last coached high school with North Scott in 2011. He says the group is eager and hungry with lots of skill and potential for success. “I have told my players from Day 1 that our goals are very simple: to be a well-conditioned, well-prepared, and high-impact team every time we take the pitch,” he said. “The team has set a goal of having a winning season and competing for a conference title, all of which I feel is obtainable for this team.”

United Township

Coach: Mooch King

Returning starters: Ismael Hernandez, sr.; Andrew King, sr.; David Nelson, jr.; Deonte Nache, jr.

Impact newcomers: Austin Devilder, sr.; Adrian Hughes, so.

Outlook: King, entering his first season of leading UT, brings a familiarity with the team having coached at the club level. He says the team is young but has a good core of leadership from its upperclassmen. “I am excited for a new beginning and new direction for UT soccer,” he said. “We look to create a new style of play that will build a team that can compete with the top three in the conference.”

— Compiled by Drake Lansman