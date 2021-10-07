IHSA CLASS 1A ALLEMAN BOYS' SOCCER REGIONAL
Friday: No. 10 Riverdale (6-8-3) at No. 7 Princeton (7-13-4), 7 p.m. Saturday: No. 9 Kewanee (5-12-2) at No. 8 Alleman (4-9-1), 10 a.m. Wednesday: No. 2 Somonauk (17-2) vs. Riverdale-Princeton winner, 4:30 p.m.; No. 3 Earlville (13-5) vs. Kewanee-Alleman winner, 6:30 p.m. Friday: Championship game, 6 p.m.
Note: In addition to Saturday's Kewanee-Alleman first-round game, Wednesday's semifinals and next Friday's championship game will be held at the Alleman Athletic Complex's Greg McKenzie Field in Moline.
Postseason histories: Regional host Alleman has two regional championships to its credit, in 2005 and ’08, with both coming in Class 2A. ... Both Kewanee and Riverdale seek their first regional titles. ... Princeton has six regional titles to its credit, including a stretch of five in six seasons between 2012-17. ... Earlville has the most titles of any team here with 13; that includes sectional titles in 2006, ’07 and ’18, with the first two of those teams advancing to state. ... The most recent of Somonauk's five titles came in 2015; the Bobcats also took sectional crowns in 2006 and ’13, with their ’06 squad finishing second at the 1A state tournament.
Common threads: Kewanee has faced four of the other five teams here, losing to Earlville, Alleman and Riverdale and tying Princeton 1-1 a week ago. ... In addition to Kewanee, Alleman faced Princeton early in the season, dropping a 2-1 decision. ... Riverdale has also played Princeton three times — a pair of 1-1 ties, and most recently a 3-0 loss at last Saturday's Orion-Sherrard Invitational.