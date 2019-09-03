GENESEO — The Geneseo Maple Leafs opened up their new soccer field against United Township on Tuesday night with an exciting 2-2 draw in Western Big 6 Conference action.
UT led most of the game after taking a 2-1 lead into halftime. In the 75th minute, Geneseo was awarded a free kick on the opposite side of midfield. Senior defenseman Ryan Morgan put the ball where Panthers keeper Jiovanhi Garcia was forced to make a save, but the ball slipped through Garcia’s hands and trickled in to bring the Maple Leafs level.
In overtime, the Panthers applied pressure and put the ball on goal, but failed to score and were forced to settle for a draw.
UT coach Phil Weaver is a veteran of more than two decades on the sideline, and has never seen a goal quite like Morgan’s.
“I’ve seen keepers do what he did, but not necessarily have it result in a goal,” Weaver said about the midfield miracle. “That’s the first time I’ve seen a ball go clean through the keeper’s hands. I don’t blame Garcia for the loss; mistakes happen. He should have kept his concentration up, but we’ll move on and learn from it.”
The Panthers were able to create plenty of chances with 12 shots on goal, but only two were able to hit the back of the net.
Chan Nawl scored the first goal for the Panthers 16 minutes into the contest right in front of goal after controlling the ball in the box.
Geneseo tied the game with an Ethan Holke goal just nine minutes later in the 25th minute.
Marcos Rojas scored on a ground shot in the 35th minute off of an assist from Nawl to go up a goal.
The Panthers hit the crossbar and just missed the goal a few times in the second half and had solid chances in overtime, but just couldn’t capitalize.
While this is their first year in the WB6, Geneseo coach Harvey Morton and his team have played the members of the conference for many years and know how physical the games can get.
“That’s just kind of what the Western Big 6 is,” Morton said. “It was a hard-fought game on both sides. I wish we had the win, but I’m sure that they’re wishing that, too.”
Weaver knew the style of play for Geneseo was going to be physical, so he and his team had to adapt.
“We’ve played them for a number of years,” Weaver said. “We know the type of play we’re going to get from that squad. We have to stand up to the physical presence and just be quicker and sharper.”
Geneseo moved to 4-0-1 overall (1-0-1 WB6) and UT is now 2-2-1 (0-0-1 WB6). Weaver and Morton both remain positive following the draw.
“Hopefully the team can learn to put chances away,” Weaver said. “I’m not disappointed. A win would have been nice, but it’s nice not to lose as well.”
“We had a good game with some of our guys playing a lot of minutes,” Morton added. “You want the win, but hopefully we play a little smarter next time.”