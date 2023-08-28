Geneseo, Moline, and Quincy were the class of the conference in the Western Big 6 last season, but things are also looking up for some of the other boys soccer teams hoping to work closer to the top.

Geneseo, Moline, and Quincy all shared the Big 6 title with 6-1 records a year ago. Quincy won the outright Big 6 title the previous year and Geneseo won its first Big 6 title the year before that.

United Township finished fourth in the Big 6 with a 4-3 record under first-year head coach Mooch King, and Alleman (2-5 Big 6) won its first Big 6 game since 2017 under Tavo Garcia, also finishing with a winning record for the first time since that same year.

Rock Island was 2-5 in the Big 6 last year under first-year coach Enrique Sandoval as the Rocks hope to regain some footing in the conference. Galesburg and Sterling each had one Big 6 win last year.

Here are five of the top boys soccer matchups in the Western Big 6 Conference this season:

Geneseo at Moline (Sept. 5): The Maple Leafs have beaten the Maroons in razor sharp fashion the last four years, with all four games decided by one goal. Moline’s 2-1 loss to Geneseo came in the first week of the season last year before the Maroons won 14 of their next 16 games.

Moline’s two-time Big 6 MVP Saiheed Jah graduated after scoring 40 goals as a senior, but coach Rick Sanchez has a number of returning players, including senior defenders Blaze Norton and Karinton Djikpe, and Big 6 first-team goalkeeper Owen Gault. Sanchez says it will take a few different players to replace Jah’s offensive production.

Geneseo senior Brayden Combs returns after a second-team Big 6 selection last season.

Moline at Quincy (Sept. 12): Quincy leads the conference by far with 19 outright Big 6 titles. The Blue Devils lost a top scorer in first-teamer Carter Venvertloh, but return first-team defender Biruk Rosen.

Moline beat Quincy 5-2 at the Moline soccer bowl last season, but Quincy won the previous three home matchups. The matchup is always an important one to keep pace at the top of the standings.

Geneseo at Quincy (Oct. 10): The Blue Devils have the advantage of hosting both Geneseo and Moline this season. Quincy’s 3-2 win at Geneseo last season to clinch a share of the conference was the Maple Leafs’ only Big 6 loss. Quincy held Geneseo without a shot in the second half of that game. Geneseo will hit the road for its last game of the season with a shot to avenge the loss. The Leafs’ last win over Quincy came in 2020.

United Township at Rock Island (Sept 26): The Panthers were mostly competitive in all of their Big 6 matches, including a 2-1 loss to Geneseo, 3-2 loss at Quincy, and 3-1 loss at Moline.

One of UT’s close wins was a 2-1 overtime victory over Rocky, which was shorthanded the last 20 minutes after a red card in the last minute of regulation. The Rocks get to host this time around for the rematch.

UT coach Mooch King says the team is the deepest it has been in years after returning eight varsity starters.

UT at Alleman (Sept. 14): Another matchup decided by one score last season, the Panthers won 2-1 at home last year after two first-half goals, including a penalty kick. The Pioneers fell short of an equalizer but played better in the second half.

Alleman looks to take another step forward this season under coach Tavo Garcia thanks to some returning talent and an influx of newcomers. The Pioneers have nine with returning varsity experience, including senior captain and second-team defender Ryan Schmitt.

Garcia listed seven freshmen and one foreign exchange student he believes can make an impact on varsity this season. Alleman and UT are both off to 3-0 starts to the season.