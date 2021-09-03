 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Aurora overpowers Rock Island in thorough beating 4-1
0 Comments

West Aurora overpowers Rock Island in thorough beating 4-1

  • 0

West Aurora handled Rock Island 4-1 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soccer

Geneseo stomps past Moline 1-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Geneseo's 1-0 beating of Moline in an Illi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News