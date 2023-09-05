Rock Island Alleman outlasted Galesburg 5-4 in Illinois boys soccer on Sept. 5. in an extra time thriller in Illinois boys soccer on Sept. 5.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Rock Island Alleman and Galesburg settling for a 2-2 first-half knot.

Nothing was decided in the final half, with the Pioneers and the Silver Streaks locked in a 3-3 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Rock Island Alleman and Galesburg locked in a 4-4 stalemate.

The Pioneers held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

