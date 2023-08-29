Prep boys soccer

United Township 2, Galesburg 1 (OT): United Township opened Big 6 play with a thriller that needed 100 minutes to decide. Brodie King scored for UT and Yovani Gonzalez drilled a PK goal in the second half of OT as the Panthers (4-0, 1-0 Big 6) held on for the road win. The Silver Streaks fell to 2-1-1, 0-1 as Sam Satisky had their lone goal off a Ryan Tapper assist.

Rock Island 4, Geneseo 1: The Rocks opened Big 6 play with a big road win as Masudi Mwanuke led the way with two goals and two assists against the defending co-conference champions. Ben Goeh and Emedi Wilondja also scored for the Rocks (4-1, 1-0 Big 6) as they tallied 18 shots and three corners. The Maple Leafs (0-1, 0-1) had just three shots and one corner in the loss. Carter Holke had Geneseo's lone goal.

Moline 4, Sterling 1: The Maroons opened conference play with a road win as four different players scored goals. Pau Lian, Alhassan Sow, Sam Ramirez, and Andres Segovia scored goals for the Maroons (1-1, 1-0 Big 6). Sterling fell to 3-3-1, 0-1 in the loss as Felipe Sandoval scored for the Golden Warriors off a Daniel Bermudez assist.

Quincy 2, Alleman 1: The Pioneers kept things close in the second half, but the Blue Devils held off Alleman in their home opener to kick off Big 6 play. Evan Sohn and Trace Routh had two first half goals for Quincy (1-1, 1-0 Big 6) as Alleman (3-1, 0-1) took its first loss. Carter Dieterich scored Alleman’s lone goal off an Isaias Ayala-Garcia assist.