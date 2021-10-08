 Skip to main content
Port Byron Riverdale escapes close call with Princeton 3-2
Port Byron Riverdale escapes close call with Princeton 3-2

Port Byron Riverdale poked just enough holes in Princeton's defense to garner a taut 3-2 victory on October 8 in Illinois boys high school soccer.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Port Byron Riverdale and Princeton settling for a 1-1 first-half knot.

Conditioning showed as Port Byron Riverdale outscored Princeton 2-1 in the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

