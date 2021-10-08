Port Byron Riverdale escapes close call with Princeton 3-2

Port Byron Riverdale poked just enough holes in Princeton's defense to garner a taut 3-2 victory on October 8 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Port Byron Riverdale and Princeton settling for a 1-1 first-half knot.
Conditioning showed as Port Byron Riverdale outscored Princeton 2-1 in the final period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.