Gooseggs: Geneseo hands Rock Island Alleman a shutout 2-0

Geneseo's defense throttled Rock Island Alleman, resulting in a 2-0 shutout for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 27.
In recent action on September 22, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Abingdon-Avon and Geneseo took on Sterling on September 20 at Sterling High School. For more, click here.
