Geneseo dodges a bullet in win over Sterling 2-1

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Geneseo wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 2-1 over Sterling in Illinois boys soccer on September 20.
Geneseo struck in front of Sterling 2-1 to begin the second half.
Neither squad scored in the second half.
In recent action on September 13, Sterling faced off against Rock Island Alleman and Geneseo took on Aurora Metea Valley on September 10 at Geneseo High School. Click here for a recap
