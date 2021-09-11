Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Orion past Abingdon-Avon 7-3

Orion broke out to an early lead and topped Abingdon-Avon 7-3 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 11.
The Chargers opened with a 5-1 advantage over the Tornadoes through the first half.
It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 7-3 second-half tie.
