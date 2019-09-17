MOLINE — The Moline and Alleman boys' soccer teams both went into action on Tuesday night winless in the Western Big 6 Conference, but it was Blake Bastian and Moline’s defense that prevailed against Alleman.
Bastian found the back of the net five times in the first half at the Alleman Sports Complex, with assists from Jose Ruiz and Isaac Ruiz on his first two, and the Maroons cruised to an 8-0 victory.
“We have a couple of guys that have enough varsity experience to be key on offense, and Blake is one of them,” Moline coach Rick Sanchez said about his junior forward. “He’s very versatile in the front line. He can either find balls to feed to other guys or get into the opposition's backline. Tonight, he did just that.”
Bastian had a lot to be proud of with his performance, but the only number he was focused on was the addition to the win column for Moline (6-3-2, 1-3-0 WB6).
“We came into this game 0-3 in the conference,” Bastian said. “Getting a victory here is a good confidence builder.”
While Bastian’s goals were key to the Maroons victory, it was the defense that allowed Moline to have so many chances in the attacking third. Sanchez said that position switching in the past few games led to solid defense from his team.
“We had the opportunity to move guys around the pitch a bit in the last couple games,” Sanchez said. “We needed to try something different. The first few games didn’t work to our satisfaction, so we needed to define roles for certain players.”
“I have to give credit to the defense for how they played,” Bastian said. “They found the through balls to give me chances. It’s easy to score when I have good players behind me.”
While Alleman fell to 0-4 in conference play, coach Carey Sodawasser tried to look at the positives from the match, which included keeper Payton Barton.
“He played a pretty good game tonight and made some good saves,” Sodawasser said. “The problem was that he saw too many opportunities that were one-on-one. Only so much you can do in that situation.”