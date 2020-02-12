Assumption's Kelly commits to Fort Hays State

Sully Kelly has been a key piece for the Assumption girls soccer team from the moment she stepped on the field.

A starter since her freshman year, Kelly has scored 30 goals, added 24 assists and has been a part of three state championships for the Knights, including tallying an assist on the game-winning goal in last year's state title win over North Polk.

Kelly will look to continue that playmaking ability at the collegiate level, committing Monday to play at Division-II Fort Hays State in Hays, Kansas. The Tigers were the first school to offer Kelly, though she also had interest from Truman State as well as walk-on opportunities at UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee.

"The school was kind of a perfect match for me. It was the right size — I knew I didn't want something too big," Kelly said. "I knew I wanted to get out of Iowa, so it being in Kansas was kind of cool. The coaches were really nice and I really liked the girls on the team. When I visited, I could see myself going there, and they had my major (nursing) so it was just a good fit for me."

While Kelly has been a key part of the offense for the Knights, she said the Tigers were looking at her more as an outside back, a position she just started playing for her club team, the Iowa Rush.

