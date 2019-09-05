MONMOUTH — The timing felt right for Aaron Sikorski to move on from coaching the Monmouth-Roseville boys’ soccer team.
The 47-year-old Sikorski, the first and only Titans’ soccer coach who went from coaching youth YMCA soccer to helping found the Mon-Rose program in 2007, plans to pass the coaching reigns to his primary assistant, Zach Statham, following this season.
Sikorski, who also teaches seventh-grade computer applications at Mon-Rose Junior High, is completing his master’s degree in Education Leadership at Western Illinois and hopes to get into the administration side of things at a school in the future. He isn’t 100 percent sure of his next position after this year, but he didn’t rule out potentially continuing his involvement in the local soccer program.
“I feel like it’s a good time to transition,” Sikorski said, “and we’ve got a good assistant coming on that’s going to be able to help us move forward.”
Sikorski entered this season, his 13th, with a 162-80-19 record, five regional titles, and a runner-up finish at 1A state in 2017, the year of the program’s first sectional title and record 21 wins (21-4-3). His son, Eric, was also a senior on the team that year. Sikorski’s only losing season came in the first year of the program.
“I think the players over the years trusting our system and believing in what we’re doing,” Sikorski said of the keys to sustained success. “And now they’ve seen the success of other teams, and I think that just translates to the newer players ready to put their stake in the program as well.”
Sikorski is confident the program will be in good hands under Statham, a 2008 Galesburg grad who attended Monmouth College where he played soccer for two years. He assisted two years in the early stages of Mon-Rose soccer during college and was head soccer coach after graduation at East Peoria for a handful of years.
“I had kind of been in his ear and we’ve kept a good relationship over the years, and it felt like a good opportunity for him,” Sikorski said. “I’m very happy and pleased with the future of the program and being able to hand off the reins to him. And him being able to be involved, even this year. He’s kind of taken more of the lead this year and I’m stepping back more every week.”
Sikorski said the youth soccer program will also continue its development under Statham, who also teaches fifth grade in the district.
“I always say, Zach is really good at the Xs and Os of soccer. He kind of studies it a lot, probably even more than I do. He’s a real student of the game. He did a lot with a program that wasn’t a top-tier program in Peoria and was able to get a couple winning seasons and have some victories against some tough opponents. I’m excited to see what he can do with some better players and a better program here.”
Although the coach said his team is a bit on the younger side this season, it still should be able to have another competitive season.
“We always have high expectations,” the coach said. “We set the bar pretty high and expect a lot from our players.”
A regional title would make it three straight years for the Titans, who are playing their first full season on a new field in Monmouth after breaking it in late last season.
Starting the Mon-Rose soccer program remains a proud achievement for Sikorski. And although the success his team has had on the field has been consistent, the achievements of his players after graduation are what stand out the most in what he plans on being his final year as the Titans’ head coach.
Sikorski said he’s had about 12 players go on to play at the college level, and seeing their accomplishments is “ultimately the highlight.”
“We have wins, we have losses, we had a second-place state finish,” Sikorski said. “Those are all nice things, but at the end of the day, knowing we’re making better kids into adults and helping a community, I think that’s what’s most important.”