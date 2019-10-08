QUINCY — The Alleman boys' soccer team remained winless in Western Big 6 Conference play Tuesday.
Quincy remained atop the league standings by routing the visiting Pioneers, 13-0.
With another blanking, Blue Devils (6-0) have outscored Big 6 foes 29-2 this season.
Rock Island remained tied with Quincy with a double overtime victory Tuesday night over Geneseo.
Alleman falls to 0-7 in conference play.
More details were not readily available at press time.
You have free articles remaining.
UT 3, Galesburg 0: Chan Nwal notched a goal and an assist in the Panthers’ Western Big 6 Conference win at Galesburg.
Nwal got the Panthers on board with an assist from Cameron Winters in the 16th minute, then got his assist on a Marcos Rojas goal four minutes later.
Marcos Vasquez closed out the game on an assist from Winters again in the 46th minute.
UT outshot the hosts 14-2.
The Panthers improve to 11-7-1 overall, 3-2-1 in the Big 6. United Township travels Thursday for a non-conference game at Dixon.