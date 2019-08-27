MOLINE — Youth and new season excitement played a major role Tuesday night as the Alleman boys’ soccer team lost to Galesburg, 3-2.
Each team was playing in their first games of the season and mistakes were made on both sides of the ball.
Despite dominating in possession and pace of play, the Silver Streaks found themselves offsides a total of 15 times over the duration of the contest.
“I’d love to say that we were running an offsides trap to catch them off guard,” Alleman coach Carey Sodawasser said. “But it was just some first-game jitters. We were a bit out of sync in the backline and they were taking advantage of that, but a lot of it was that they just weren’t watching on their runs.”
Galesburg runs a fast-paced system with a lot of passes going through to the wings, so they expect some offsides to occur.
Galesburg coach Philip Redington talked about making runs with his team prior to the game.
“It’s something we’ve worked on a lot so far this year,” Redington said. “We have some work to do, but it was mostly just first-game excitement. Alleman gave us a few chances that we tried to pounce on, but they did a good job containing us on the wing.”
Alleman trailed early in the first half following a 15-minute goal from Isaiah Mowen after a shot from the left side of the box.
Galesburg held the 1-0 lead going into the second half before Jessie Rivera controlled a wild ball in the box to sneak a goal past Alleman keeper Payton Barton to go up 2-0 in the 50th minute.
Freshman Giovanni Gonzalez scored his first goal as a Pioneer in the 70th minute on a ground shot that slipped past Galesburg keeper Kyler Smith.
Galesburg answered quickly as Exauce Illelnzim scored off of a deflection from the Alleman keeper in the 72nd minute.
A few players went down with cramps to pause time over the next few minutes, but then Alleman sophomore Jaime Diaz scored a 25-yard lofted goal to pull the Pioneers within a goal of the Silver Streaks in the 78th minute.
The opener also was each team’s first Western Big 6 game in the expanded conference. Both teams understood how competitive the game was going to be.
“We don’t normally have a conference game first, but that’s just the new reality we have,” Sodawasser said. “We have a young team and this was some valuable first experience for a lot of these guys — 17 of our 23 players are freshmen or sophomores, so inexperience definitely played a role. We’ll get it sorted out over the course of the season.”