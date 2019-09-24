SILVIS — For the second matchup in a row, Marcos Rojas gave United Township a 1-0 boys' soccer victory over Moline.
Tuesday’s goal at the Panther Pitch for the Panther midfielder in the 79th minute came in traffic off a Ben Downey corner kick. The dramatic finish closed a night that featured both teams coming frustratingly close to scoring much earlier in the Western Big 6 Conference contest.
Rojas finished the goal after his initial header was denied.
He also scored the lone tally over Moline in last year’s 1-0 win in the regional semifinals.
“Without a second thought, I just hit it back in the net,” said Rojas, whose Panthers (9-4-1, 1-2-1 Big 6) won their fifth straight match and first in conference. “It gave me flashbacks to last year in regionals … It was amazing having that same feeling again and seeing everybody happy.”
UT entered the game riding the boost of going 4-0 over the weekend and taking a tournament title in Rockton.
Rojas said keeping your head as a team is key when offense is hard to come by. UT had a number shots go wide and one bounce off the goalpost earlier in the game. UT keeper Giovanni Garcia had six saves in the shutout as Moline fell to 6-5-2, 1-4 Big 6.
UT had another corner kick come up empty just before the scoring sequence, but the Panthers took advantage of the second chance.
“Obviously you’ve got to stay with it, the game was tight and real competitive all the way through,” said UT coach Phil Weaver. “It was pleasing that they kept going all the way to the end. That’s a satisfying result because we haven’t had the best of luck in the three conference games before that. … We knew it would be a close and competitive game.”
That it was as both teams battled down to the wire. Shots were even at six and Moline had five corners to UT’s three.
“Obviously we had multiple chances in the first half and we weren’t able to capitalize on them,” said Moline coach Rick Sanchez. “It makes the game more difficult when you can’t take advantage of those chances.”
In turn, giving UT an extra chance was what cost the Maroons late.
“We have to do a better job as a group with mental concentration,” Sanchez said. “We’ve practiced these scenarios, we just have to do a better job winning balls in the air. Especially in the last two or three minutes in a half or game.”
Weaver was happy his team could grab its first conference win, despite what he said was a “lousy” Monday practice.
Rojas didn’t mind being the hero and making the difference over Moline once again.
“Everybody did what they had to do out there,” said Rojas.
Rock Island 5, Galesburg 1: Jordan Rice scored two first-half goals for Rock Island, helping the Rocks (8-1-1, 4-0 Big 6) to the conference road win.
Libio Vargas, Isaiah Kerr, and Diego Ruiz added goals after the break for Rocky, which keeps pace with Quincy (4-0 Big 6) for the conference lead. Galesburg fell to 8-5, 2-3 as Isaiah Mowen had his team’s only goal.
Ben Sameulson had four saves for Rocky, which out-shot Galesburg 24-6.